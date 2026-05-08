Iranian lawmaker Fadahossein Maleki said Tehran did not trust negotiations with the United States and did not accept the current ceasefire, accusing Washington of pursuing broader pressure tactics against Iran.

“Blockading the Strait of Hormuz and economic pressure are not the Americans’ last tricks and they are certainly pursuing other scenarios,” Maleki said, according to state media.

“Based on this, we neither trust negotiations nor accept the ceasefire,” he added.

Maleki also described US actions as part of an “economic war” aimed at increasing pressure on Iranians through the Strait of Hormuz, inflation and rising prices, warning that Iran remained highly vulnerable to such pressure.