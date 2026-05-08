Internet monitoring group NetBlocks said on Friday that Iran’s nationwide internet blackout had entered its 70th day, with disruptions lasting more than 1,650 hours.
NetBlocks said restricted connectivity continued to affect ordinary Iranians, warning that prolonged internet limits hurt small businesses, students, people with disabilities and the wider public.
Iran has faced severe internet disruptions since the conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel intensified earlier this year.
A delegation of Italian lawmakers has traveled to Libya to discuss expanding energy trade as Europe seeks alternatives to supplies disrupted by the war in the Persian Gulf, Politico reported.
The report said the visit reflected growing European and US interest in Libya’s large but underused energy resources following global shortages linked to the conflict involving Iran.
Libya already exports some gas to Italy, but flows have remained limited since the 2011 civil war that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Politico said Libya’s energy sector continues to face instability due to ongoing armed violence and political divisions between rival administrations.
China said on Friday it was deeply concerned after a Chinese-linked tanker was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.
“There are Chinese aboard the vessel but no reported crew casualties so far,” China’s foreign ministry said.
A Chinese-owned oil products tanker was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week, marking the first reported attack on a Chinese oil tanker since the conflict began.
According to Reuters, the vessel’s deck caught fire during the incident near the coast of the United Arab Emirates. Maritime security sources identified the ship as the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker JV Innovation.
French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said on Friday he did not expect massive flight cancellations this summer despite concerns over jet fuel shortages linked to the war involving Iran.
Tabarot said most airlines had little interest in cancelling flights during the peak summer travel season, though some carriers had slightly reduced schedules.
A spokesperson for Transavia France said the airline had cancelled 2% of its flights in May and June.
The French government is preparing support measures for airlines, including deferred social security payments, extended tax deadlines and greater flexibility on fuel loads.
European airlines have warned of possible jet fuel shortages within weeks as the conflict disrupts supplies from the Middle East, which accounts for about 75% of Europe’s jet fuel imports.
Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said authorities would firmly prosecute and punish people accused of espionage, infiltration and "betraying the country."
In a statement published on Friday, Ejei said the judiciary’s strategy under current conditions was “clear” and that “traitorous elements” would be dealt with according to the law.
He described “traitors” as spies, infiltrators and people accused of undermining national unity, adding that the judiciary would pursue such cases decisively while remaining within the framework of Islamic law and justice.
Ejei also said authorities would stand against “those who break unity.”
A Japanese shipping company said three of its vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz in April without paying any transit fees.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines said the ships paid no charge to cross the strategic waterway.
The statement comes amid Iran’s attempts to impose new transit rules in the Strait of Hormuz and claims from Tehran that vessels must receive clearance to pass through the waterway.