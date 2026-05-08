A delegation of Italian lawmakers has traveled to Libya to discuss expanding energy trade as Europe seeks alternatives to supplies disrupted by the war in the Persian Gulf, Politico reported.

The report said the visit reflected growing European and US interest in Libya’s large but underused energy resources following global shortages linked to the conflict involving Iran.

Libya already exports some gas to Italy, but flows have remained limited since the 2011 civil war that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Politico said Libya’s energy sector continues to face instability due to ongoing armed violence and political divisions between rival administrations.