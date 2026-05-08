French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said on Friday he did not expect massive flight cancellations this summer despite concerns over jet fuel shortages linked to the war involving Iran.

Tabarot said most airlines had little interest in cancelling flights during the peak summer travel season, though some carriers had slightly reduced schedules.

A spokesperson for Transavia France said the airline had cancelled 2% of its flights in May and June.

The French government is preparing support measures for airlines, including deferred social security payments, extended tax deadlines and greater flexibility on fuel loads.

European airlines have warned of possible jet fuel shortages within weeks as the conflict disrupts supplies from the Middle East, which accounts for about 75% of Europe’s jet fuel imports.



