Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said authorities would firmly prosecute and punish people accused of espionage, infiltration and "betraying the country."

In a statement published on Friday, Ejei said the judiciary’s strategy under current conditions was “clear” and that “traitorous elements” would be dealt with according to the law.

He described “traitors” as spies, infiltrators and people accused of undermining national unity, adding that the judiciary would pursue such cases decisively while remaining within the framework of Islamic law and justice.

Ejei also said authorities would stand against “those who break unity.”