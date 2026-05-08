Iran is carrying out near-daily executions in secrecy, with families sometimes informed only after prisoners have been killed and, in some cases, denied access to the bodies, the Guardian reported, citing rights groups and sources close to relatives.

At least 24 people have been executed since March, including six over two days, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group cited in the report.

The surge has raised fears for hundreds of detainees believed to be facing the death penalty over January’s anti-government protests, as well as prisoners accused of espionage during the war with the United States and Israel.

Rights groups say Iran’s internet blackout, now deep into its third month, has made it harder for families, activists and lawyers to communicate with people inside the country or document executions and abuses.

A family member of Saleh Mohammadi, a teenage national wrestling champion executed in March, told the Guardian the family had faced harassment after his execution.

“After our brother’s execution, individuals who support the government have repeatedly gathered in front of our home, chanting slogans and subjecting us to ongoing harassment and psychological pressure,” the relative said.

Among those reportedly executed over the weekend were protester Mehrab Abdollahzadeh, arrested during the 2022 Woman, Life, Freedom movement, and two Kurdish prisoners, Nasser Bakerzadeh and Yaghoub Karimpour, who were accused of spying for Israel.