French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot ruled out on Thursday lifting any international sanctions on Iran as long as the Strait of Hormuz remained blocked.

Barrot told France’s RTL radio that Iran, “or at least the Iranian regime,” was seeking sanctions relief from the United States in return for steps on its nuclear program.

“But it is out of the question that the slightest sanction could be lifted as long as a strait like Hormuz is blocked,” he said.