Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a military adviser to the supreme leader, told Al Mayadeen in an interview published on Wednesday that the standoff has entered a phase of direct military confrontation.

“They attempted a failed military coup in Iran, and we could have also halted all negotiations with the United States,” Rezaei said. “We are trying to remain within the framework of international rules and regulations, while the enemy operates outside of them."

“We and Saudi Arabia and Turkey must continue advancing together toward an independent regional framework," he added.