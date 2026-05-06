New satellite imagery analyzed by the Institute for Science and International Security suggests Iran may have taken fresh “passive defensive measures” at the deeply buried Pickaxe Mountain underground complex south of the Natanz nuclear facility.
According to the institute, imagery from April 22 appears to show the two eastern tunnel portals partially blocked with grey earthen material. Earlier imagery from April 1 showed the entrances unobstructed.
The group said the material does not fully conceal the tunnel entrances but would significantly hinder rapid vehicle access and likely require heavy earth-moving equipment to clear.
The western tunnel portals do not yet appear to have undergone similar modifications, the institute added.
The analysts said the activity raises questions because the underground complex could potentially be used to protect sensitive equipment or materials.