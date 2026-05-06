Donald Trump expressed optimism about reaching a deal with Iran, said it was possible an agreement could be reached before his trip to China next week and added that the war would have a “very good chance of ending,” PBS News reported citing an interview with the US president on Wednesday.
“Yeah, I think so, but I felt that way before with them, so we’ll see what happens,” Trump said when asked whether the United States was closing in on a deal with Iran.
“I think it’s got a very good chance of ending, and if it doesn’t end, we have to go back to bombing the hell out of them,” Trump added.
Trump also said Iran’s highly enriched uranium would be sent to the United States as part of a potential agreement.