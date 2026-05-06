Pakistan is urgently seeking liquefied natural gas cargoes for May delivery as hot weather strains its power grid and the Iran war disrupts Persian Gulf supply, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

State-owned Pakistan LNG Ltd. issued a tender for shipments to be delivered on May 12-14 and May 24-26, the report said.

It added that Pakistan bought a spot cargo last month for the first time in more than two years as the war in Iran choked supply from the Persian Gulf, which produces about a fifth of the world’s LNG.