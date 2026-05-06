Reports on Wednesday morning said sounds of explosions were heard in Qeshm, Bandar Abbas and Sirik in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province.

According to reports, the sounds were heard at around 1:30 AM local time. A message sent to Iran International also said additional explosion-like noises were heard around 4:00 AM, reportedly coming from the direction of Larak Island.

Following the reports, the public relations office of Hormozgan provincial authorities said the sounds in Qeshm were the result of countermeasures against micro aerial vehicles and reconnaissance drones. It added that no impact, damage or explosion had occurred in Qeshm.