Most Britons fear Iran war will raise food prices - Guardian
Four in five people in Britain are worried the Iran war will make food more expensive, The Guardian reported on Wednesday, citing an Opinium poll.
The survey found 80% of respondents were concerned about rising grocery prices as retailers pass higher costs on to consumers.
It also found 73% expected the conflict to push up prices of other products.
Businesses warned that the “window is closing” for ministers to cut energy costs for UK retailers, according to the report.