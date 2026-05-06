A cargo ship in the Persian Gulf region was struck by a possible land-attack cruise missile, leaving several crew members injured, two US officials told CBS News.

The vessel, identified as CGM San Antonio and owned by a French company, was hit late Tuesday evening local time, according to the officials. The ship was reportedly near Dubai earlier in the day, though its current position remains unclear based on public tracking data.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) said it had received a report that “a cargo vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile.”

UKMTO reported several other incidents involving ships in the region since Sunday, including a fire, a projectile strike, and an attack involving small craft.