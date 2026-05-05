Iran’s parliament speaker said on Tuesday that US actions were endangering shipping and energy transit in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Shipping and energy transit security have been endangered by the United States and its allies through breaching the ceasefire and imposing a blockade,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a post on X.

He said a “new equation” was taking shape in the strategic waterway.

“We know well that the continuation of the status quo is unbearable for America, while we have not even started yet,” he said.