All rights reserved for Volant Media UK Limited Iran can strike Europe like Arab countries, hardline daily editor says
The editor-in-chief of Iran’s hardline Kayhan newspaper said on Tuesday that Iran could strike Europe as it had struck Arab countries if European bases were used by the United States.
Hossein Shariatmadari wrote that military bases in European countries made available to Washington “can and must” become what he called legitimate targets for Iranian attacks.
“European governments know we can strike, and strike well,” Shariatmadari wrote.
He said Europe was highly vulnerable to Iranian attacks and had almost no ability to withstand them.
India said on Tuesday that an attack on Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, which injured three Indian nationals, was unacceptable.
“The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians,” the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
It said India supported dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability across West Asia.
India also called for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in line with international law.
Several commercial barges caught fire at Iran’s southern port of Dayyer on Tuesday, the country’s state media reported.
Majid Omrani, head of the Dayyer fire department, said two fiberglass commercial barges were on fire at Vaezi pier and firefighters were working to contain the blaze.
He said the fire had spread to two nearby wooden barges, adding that the cause of the incident would not be known until firefighting operations were completed.
Canada condemned Iran’s missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates and renewed calls for de-escalation and diplomacy in the region.
“Canada strongly condemns Iran’s unprovoked missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates,” Prime Minister Mark Carney wrote in a post on X.
Carney said Canada stood with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed and the people of the United Arab Emirates.
He also praised defensive efforts to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.
New Zealand condemned on Tuesday Iran’s latest attacks on the United Arab Emirates, saying they violated the ceasefire and risked derailing peace negotiations.
“Iran’s actions violate the ceasefire and are unhelpful for peace negotiations,” Foreign Minister Winston Peters wrote in a post on X.
He urged Tehran to de-escalate, honor the ceasefire and respect international law, including protections for civilians and civilian infrastructure.
“The conflict will not be resolved through drones and missiles,” Peters said.
South Korea’s Blue House convened a meeting on Tuesday to discuss a fire on a Korean-operated ship in the Strait of Hormuz, MoneyToday reported.
The meeting was led by Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik, the report said.
All 24 crew members aboard the HMM NAMU, including six South Korean nationals, were safe and unharmed, according to South Korea’s Foreign Ministry.
The ministry said the fire had been fully extinguished and no additional damage was reported.