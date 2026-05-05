India said on Tuesday that an attack on Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, which injured three Indian nationals, was unacceptable.

“The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians,” the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said India supported dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability across West Asia.

India also called for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in line with international law.