Several commercial barges caught fire at Iran’s southern port of Dayyer on Tuesday, the country’s state media reported.

Majid Omrani, head of the Dayyer fire department, said two fiberglass commercial barges were on fire at Vaezi pier and firefighters were working to contain the blaze.

He said the fire had spread to two nearby wooden barges, adding that the cause of the incident would not be known until firefighting operations were completed.