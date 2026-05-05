Pakistan strongly condemned on Tuesday missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed full solidarity with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed in a post on X, saying that, “Pakistan stands firmly with our Emirati brothers and sisters as well as with the Government of the United Arab Emirates at this difficult time.”

He said it was essential that the ceasefire be upheld to allow space for diplomacy, and called for dialogue to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.