International solidarity with the United Arab Emirates shows Iran is the aggressor in the regional crisis, the UAE presidential advisor said on X.

Anwar Gargash welcomed messages condemning Iran’s attack on the UAE and said the responses reflected a global commitment to a rules-based order that rejects rogue actions and isolates those responsible.

“These positions confirm that Iran is the aggressor, responsible for escalating the crisis in the Gulf, and the source of danger and a threat to its security and stability,” he wrote.