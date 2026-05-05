President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Iran should “do the smart thing,” claiming its economy was collapsing and its soldiers were going unpaid, while saying he did not want to “go in and kill people.”

"They're failing. Their currency is worthless. Their inflation is probably 150%. The real number is 150%. They aren't paying their soldiers. They can't pay their soldiers. The money is worthless," he told reporters.

"They should do the smart thing. You know? They should do the smart thing, and because we don't want to go in and kill people. Really, I don't want to. I don't want to. It's too tough. Great people. I know the people. I have so many Iranian friends from New York and from other places over the years, the great people, I don't want to, I don't want to kill those."