IRGC Navy orders ships to use Iran-designated Hormuz corridor
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy warned vessels intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz to use only a designated corridor announced by Iran, after a US-led Joint Maritime Information Center advised ships to cross the strait in Oman's waters, saying it set up an "enhanced security area."
“We warn all vessels intending to transit the Strait that the only safe route for passage through the Strait of Hormuz is the corridor previously announced by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the IRGC Navy said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Any deviation by vessels to other routes is unsafe and will face decisive action by the Revolutionary Guards Navy,” it added.