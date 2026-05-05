Netanyahu holds phone calls with UAE president after Iran attacks
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed and other Persian Gulf leaders following Iranian airstrikes against the United Arab Emirates.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed and other Persian Gulf leaders following Iranian airstrikes against the United Arab Emirates.
Ship owners and insurance companies have responded positively to the US military’s Project Freedom operation in the Strait of Hormuz, which has “just begun," a CENTCOM spokesperson told Al Jazeera Arabic.
The spokesperson said the operation is temporary and aimed at creating a safe corridor and “security umbrella” for commercial vessels.
The operation is intended to ensure ships can safely transit the strait and support regional and global economies, the spokesperson added.
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Iran should “do the smart thing,” claiming its economy was collapsing and its soldiers were going unpaid, while saying he did not want to “go in and kill people.”
"They're failing. Their currency is worthless. Their inflation is probably 150%. The real number is 150%. They aren't paying their soldiers. They can't pay their soldiers. The money is worthless," he told reporters.
"They should do the smart thing. You know? They should do the smart thing, and because we don't want to go in and kill people. Really, I don't want to. I don't want to. It's too tough. Great people. I know the people. I have so many Iranian friends from New York and from other places over the years, the great people, I don't want to, I don't want to kill those."
The US Rewards for Justice program said on Tuesday it is offering a reward of up to $10M for information on Akram Abbas al-Kabi, founder and leader of Harakat al-Nujaba, an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq.
The group’s members have attacked US diplomatic facilities in Iraq as well as US military bases in Iraq and Syria, killing a US contractor and wounding US servicemembers, according to the notice.
“Al-Kabi has a long history of targeting US troops and diplomatic facilities in Iraq. Help us end his terrorist attacks,” Rewards for Justice said on X.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy warned vessels intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz to use only a designated corridor announced by Iran, after a US-led Joint Maritime Information Center advised ships to cross the strait in Oman's waters, saying it set up an "enhanced security area."
“We warn all vessels intending to transit the Strait that the only safe route for passage through the Strait of Hormuz is the corridor previously announced by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the IRGC Navy said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Any deviation by vessels to other routes is unsafe and will face decisive action by the Revolutionary Guards Navy,” it added.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the country would respond with strength to threats to its sovereignty and security while praising the armed forces’ response to Iranian attacks.
“This year’s anniversary is a particularly proud occasion, given the decisive role played by the UAE’s armed forces in responding to the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure,” state news agency WAM quoted him as saying in a statement marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the country's armed forces.
He said the UAE had pursued prosperity since its founding while “responding with decisiveness and strength to any threat to its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people and residents.”
“The UAE, through the strength of its armed forces, the cohesion of its society, and the resilience of its development model, remains able to deter any aggression, confront any threat, and continue its journey of progress,” he added.