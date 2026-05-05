Iran’s joint military command said it has not carried out any attack against the United Arab Emirates in recent days.
"Iran’s armed forces have not carried out any missile or drone operations against the United Arab Emirates in recent days, and if any action had been taken, we would have announced it clearly and decisively," a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said.
“The UAE defense ministry’s report is categorically denied and has no validity,” he added.
“We warn that if any action is taken from UAE territory against Iran’s islands, ports or coasts, we will deliver a crushing and regret-inducing response,” the spokesperson said.
Iran has officially launched a new mechanism for governing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Press TV, Iran’s English-language state outlet, reported.
Vessels intending to transit the strait will receive an email from the Persian Gulf Strait Authority outlining rules and regulations for passage, the report said.
Ships are required to adjust their operations according to the framework and obtain a transit permit before crossing the Strait of Hormuz, the report added.
UK shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel said Iran’s renewed attack on the UAE was unacceptable and that Tehran must stop attacks on allies and shipping.
“We want to see a clear, organised way of ending this conflict that works for the British national interest & for our allies,” she said on X.
“That means Iran must stop its illegal attacks on our allies, on shipping & end its nuclear programme,” she added.
Ship owners and insurance companies have responded positively to the US military’s Project Freedom operation in the Strait of Hormuz, which has “just begun," a CENTCOM spokesperson told Al Jazeera Arabic.
The spokesperson said the operation is temporary and aimed at creating a safe corridor and “security umbrella” for commercial vessels.
The operation is intended to ensure ships can safely transit the strait and support regional and global economies, the spokesperson added.
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Iran should “do the smart thing,” claiming its economy was collapsing and its soldiers were going unpaid, while saying he did not want to “go in and kill people.”
"They're failing. Their currency is worthless. Their inflation is probably 150%. The real number is 150%. They aren't paying their soldiers. They can't pay their soldiers. The money is worthless," he told reporters.
"They should do the smart thing. You know? They should do the smart thing, and because we don't want to go in and kill people. Really, I don't want to. I don't want to. It's too tough. Great people. I know the people. I have so many Iranian friends from New York and from other places over the years, the great people, I don't want to, I don't want to kill those."