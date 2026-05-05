Iran launches new Hormuz transit permit system - Press TV
Iran has officially launched a new mechanism for governing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Press TV, Iran’s English-language state outlet, reported.
Vessels intending to transit the strait will receive an email from the Persian Gulf Strait Authority outlining rules and regulations for passage, the report said.
Ships are required to adjust their operations according to the framework and obtain a transit permit before crossing the Strait of Hormuz, the report added.