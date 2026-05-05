Iran’s joint military command said it has not carried out any attack against the United Arab Emirates in recent days.

"Iran’s armed forces have not carried out any missile or drone operations against the United Arab Emirates in recent days, and if any action had been taken, we would have announced it clearly and decisively," a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said.

“The UAE defense ministry’s report is categorically denied and has no validity,” he added.

“We warn that if any action is taken from UAE territory against Iran’s islands, ports or coasts, we will deliver a crushing and regret-inducing response,” the spokesperson said.