The brother-in-law of Iran's slain top security official Ali Larijani said it remains unclear how Israel located his safe house in Pardis, east of Tehran, where he was killed in March.“This house belonged to one of our relatives or acquaintances and it is not clear how it was exposed,” said Ali Motahari, who once served as Iran's deputy parliament speaker.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the country would respond with strength to threats to its sovereignty and security while praising the armed forces’ response to Iranian attacks.
“This year’s anniversary is a particularly proud occasion, given the decisive role played by the UAE’s armed forces in responding to the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure,” state news agency WAM quoted him as saying in a statement marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the country's armed forces.
He said the UAE had pursued prosperity since its founding while “responding with decisiveness and strength to any threat to its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people and residents.”
“The UAE, through the strength of its armed forces, the cohesion of its society, and the resilience of its development model, remains able to deter any aggression, confront any threat, and continue its journey of progress,” he added.
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iranians are deterred from protesting because they lack weapons, arguing that even large crowds would be unable to withstand armed crackdowns.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump described scenarios in which demonstrators would be targeted by gunfire, arguing that fear of violence prevents mass protests from continuing.
“I don't want to say that, but yeah. I mean, people say, Why aren't they protesting? They want to protest, but they don't have any guns,” Trump said. “So you could have 200,000 people protesting, and have five or six sick people with guns, and when they start shooting them right between the eyes… very few people would be able to stand there and do it.”
He referred to the massacre of 40,000 protesters in January and also the 2022 crackdown on the Woman Life Freedom protesters, saying large crowds dispersed after individuals were shot.
“They had 200,000 women protesting… and then all of a sudden, a woman dropped dead with a bullet… And another woman dropped… and then there was panic, and then they ran,” he said.
“I don't want that to happen. We don't need that,” Trump added, while reiterating that protesters “want to protest so badly, but they don't have weapons.”
Not all elements of Iran’s nuclear supply chain have been hit by US and Israeli strikes in recent months, CNN reported, citing a review of satellite imagery.
The Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facility is causing concern for the US and Israel because materials produced in the early stages of the process are purified there and converted into uranium hexafluoride, which is used to enrich uranium, the report said.
Satellite imagery tracking movement around the facility suggests that something valuable may still be hidden in surrounding tunnels, the report added.
A high-level Trump administration official informed Iran on Sunday of the impending US operation to “guide” ships through the Strait of Hormuz and warned Tehran not to interfere, Axios reported, citing a US official and a source with knowledge.
The private message suggested the White House wanted to try to mitigate the risk of potential escalation, the report said.
Some US and Israeli officials believe President Donald Trump could give an order to resume the war with Iran later this week if the diplomatic stalemate continues, the report added.
Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, warned sailors aboard the USS Tripoli that their deployment in the Persian Gulf would become a “nightmare.”
“You are extras to a movie show for Trump next Presidential election,” Velayati said on X.
“Now you are assigned to save the money boxes of our region but you will end up in an abattoir,” he said.
“Tripoli will not be repeated in the Persian Gulf but rather it will become a nightmare and will demolish your security,” he added.