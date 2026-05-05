The assessment suggests that while earlier strikes on key facilities set back Iran’s program by several months, more recent operations have not significantly extended that delay.

Officials said the program’s overall trajectory—measured in the time needed to accumulate sufficient material for a nuclear device—remains broadly intact.

The findings follow a series of strikes in June that President Donald Trump said had “obliterated” key elements of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. US officials now say the impact, while real, appears to have been more limited than such claims suggested.

A key constraint, officials said, is Iran’s remaining stockpile of highly enriched uranium, much of it believed to be stored in hardened or undisclosed locations beyond the reach of conventional strikes. That material, combined with surviving technical capacity, has limited the overall effect of recent attacks.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has previously assessed that Iran retains enough enriched material for multiple nuclear devices, though access for inspectors has been restricted in recent months.

Iran has long maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful and that it has never sought to develop weapons, though some voices inside the country have suggested since the June war that Tehran should reconsider its stance.

The latest intelligence underscores a gap between the scale of military activity and its effect on Iran’s core nuclear capabilities, even as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate.

Trump has continued to frame the war’s central objective as preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, saying in recent days that Tehran “cannot have” one.

He has also repeatedly argued that Iran must agree to a new deal, saying any agreement he secures would be stronger than the 2015 accord reached under President Barack Obama.

Talks and exchanges of proposals in Islamabad have failed to bridge the gap between US demands and Tehran’s insistence on its right to uranium enrichment.

Officials cautioned that the situation remains fluid and that further military action, sabotage or covert operations could still affect the program’s trajectory. But for now, they said, the most recent strikes appear to have had only a limited additional impact.