Saudi Arabia called for de-escalation after Iran and the United States traded fire, shaking a fragile ceasefire in the region.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s concern regarding the current military escalation in the region, and calls for the need to de-escalate,” the foreign ministry said in a statement posted on X.
The ministry also condemned Iran’s targeting of civilian and economic facilities in the United Arab Emirates and voiced support for “diplomatic efforts to reach a political solution” to the conflict.
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Iran’s strikes on the United Arab Emirates as “unjustified and unacceptable,” pledging continued support for France’s regional allies.
“As it has done since the start of the conflict, France will continue to support its allies in the Emirates and in the region for the defence of their territory,” Macron said in a post on X.
He called for a lasting resolution to the conflict based on two conditions: reopening the Strait of Hormuz to ensure free maritime traffic, and reaching a robust agreement that provides security guarantees to regional states.
Macron also pointed to what he described as threats posed by Iran in three areas—its nuclear activities, ballistic capabilities and regional actions—underscoring the need for a comprehensive diplomatic framework.
Danish shipping and logistics company Maersk said one of its vessels has exited the Persian Gulf under US military protection, with all crew members “safe and unharmed.”
The ship, Alliance Fairfax, had been stranded on sea since the war broke out in February 28 and was “unable to depart,” the company said in a statement.
Maersk said it was contacted “recently” by the US military, which offered the vessel an opportunity to leave the Middle East under its protection.
Iran has paired a sharp escalation on the water with increasingly explicit threats, signaling what appears to be a deliberate move to deter further US attempts to reopen shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Missile and drone activity reported around the Strait and in the United Arab Emirates on Monday—alongside disputed encounters at sea—suggest Tehran is beginning to act on warnings it had issued only hours earlier.
But the more revealing shift may be in tone.
Iranian military and affiliated voices have moved quickly to frame the moment not as a clash, but as enforcement.
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Exclusive information obtained by Iran International points to a growing clash between Iran’s moderate president Masoud Pezeshkian and the country’s military leadership over Monday’s escalation in the Persian Gulf and attacks on the United Arab Emirates.
According to sources familiar with Tehran’s deliberations, Pezeshkian has expressed strong anger at actions by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, led by Ahmad Vahidi, describing missile and drone strikes on the UAE as “completely irresponsible” and carried out without the government’s knowledge or coordination.
Pezeshkian is said to have described the IRGC’s approach to escalating tensions with regional countries as “madness,” warning of potentially irreversible consequences.
Amid a worsening situation and the risk of the country sliding back into war, Pezeshkian has requested an urgent meeting with Mojtaba Khamenei to press for an immediate halt to IRGC attacks on Gulf states and to prevent further escalation.
He is expected to argue that a narrow window remains to salvage the ceasefire through urgent diplomatic action, and that he should be allowed to signal to international mediators Tehran’s readiness to return to negotiations.
The tensions come as diplomatic efforts to preserve the ceasefire continue, but with a widening gap between military and political approaches inside Iran’s leadership.
At sea, accounts of recent developments remain sharply contested. US officials say commercial ships are continuing to transit and that Iranian threats have been contained.
The IRGC, however, has denied that any passage is taking place and warned that “violating vessels” would be stopped, while Iranian media reported that ships were forced to turn back.
President Donald Trump has stopped short of declaring the ceasefire breached, saying recent exchanges were “not heavy firing” and that “ships are moving.”
In Iran’s power structure, major security and military decisions are ultimately taken at the highest levels of the system and in coordination with key state bodies, underscoring the significance of the president’s request.
Sources close to the presidency, who shared the information with Iran International, say Pezeshkian is deeply concerned about potential international reactions and believes the country cannot withstand a new full-scale war.
He has warned that continued unilateral attacks could trigger heavy US retaliation against critical energy and economic infrastructure—an outcome he reportedly said could lead to widespread destruction and an irreversible collapse in livelihoods.
The political deadlock comes as some observers warn that divided command on the battlefield risks pushing the Islamic Republic toward what they describe as “military self-destruction.”
Exclusive information obtained by Iran International suggests an unprecedented surge in tensions between Iran’s government and military leadership.
According to the information, President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed strong anger at actions by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, describing missile and drone strikes on the United Arab Emirates as “completely irresponsible” and carried out without the government’s knowledge or coordination.
Pezeshkian is also said to have called the approach of escalating tensions with regional countries “madness,” warning of potentially irreversible consequences.
The claims, which could not be independently verified, point to growing friction at the top of Iran’s political and military establishment as the conflict intensifies.