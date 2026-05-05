Two US Navy destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz and entered the Persian Gulf after facing what US officials described as a coordinated Iranian barrage, according to CBS News.

The USS Truxtun and the USS Mason were supported by Apache helicopters and other aircraft during the passage, defense officials said.

Iranian forces launched small boats, missiles and drones in what officials described as a sustained attack.

Despite the intensity of the encounter, neither vessel was struck, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.