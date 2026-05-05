Rubio hopes China tells Iran's FM they are ‘the bad guy’ in Hormuz crisis
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday expressed hope that the Chinese would tell visiting Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi "what he needs to be told, and that what you are doing in the strait is causing you to be globally isolated. You're the bad guy in this. You guys should not be blowing up ships. You should not be putting mines. You should not be trying to hold hostage the global economy."
"I hope the Chinese bring whether it's done privately, but I hope it's done directly, that that's the message they deliver to them."