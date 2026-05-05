"If Iran had a nuclear weapon, they'd close the strait, and they'd tell the world, what are you going to do about it? We have a nuclear weapon. We can attack you with it. That's the world none of us want to leave behind. It won't happen under this President's watch," State Secretary Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.

"If Iran had a nuclear weapon and they decided to close the straits and make our gas prices like $9 a gallon or $8 a gallon, or $8 a gallon, we wouldn't be able to do anything about it, because they have a nuclear weapon and a nuclear armed Iran could do whatever they held they want with the straits, and there's nothing anyone will be able to do about it."

"And that's one of the many reasons, apart from like the massive loss of life in a nuclear strike, why Iran can never have a nuclear weapon," he told reporters.