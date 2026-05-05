“The people of Iran are daily victims of the regime, and the President has deep sympathy for what they’re going through,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

“I don’t know of any country in the world where there’s a bigger difference between the people and the people who run the country,” he added.

“This country is run by radical Shia clerics, and that’s not what Iran and the Iranian people are,” he said.

Rubio said Iranians “just want a normal life and a regular life,” adding that Iran has “an incredible history” and “an incredible legacy.”