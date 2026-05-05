Asked about arming protestors in Iran, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump was “heartbroken” by images of Iranians facing abuse by their government and wished they had the ability to fight back.
“This is a vicious regime ... These are people that hang people from cranes in the town square,” Rubio told reporters at the White House.
“These are people that hang people from cranes in the town square,” he said.
“So I think what the President is expressing is the desire that he wishes the Iranian people had an ability to fight back against some of these things that are happening to them,” he added.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran must return to negotiations, warning that Tehran would face isolation, economic collapse and “total defeat” if it rejects diplomacy.
“They really shouldn’t test the will of the United States, at least not under President Donald Trump,” Rubio told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.
“The alternative is growing isolation, economic collapse and ultimately, total defeat,” he said.
Rubio said Iran’s actions suggested it wanted a military nuclear program.
“They’re acting like they want a military ... nuclear program. That’s unacceptable,” Rubio said.
Rubio cited Iran’s long-range missiles, underground enrichment sites and uranium enriched to 60%, which he said had “no civilian use, none, zero whatsoever.”
One Iranian oil tanker may have slipped through a US blockade on Iran’s shipping, Bloomberg reported, citing Tanker Trackers, a firm that uses satellite imagery to monitor vessel movements.
The very large crude carrier Huge, sailing under Iran’s flag, signaled on Sunday that it was off Bali’s coast after months of not appearing on digital ship-tracking systems, the report said.
Satellite imagery also showed the vessel there, Bloomberg quoted Tanker Trackers co-founder Samir Madani as saying, adding that the tanker was still at an Iranian port just hours before the US blockade began on April 13.
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday Tehran remains open to negotiations with the United States but will not yield to pressure, accusing Washington of using coercion and pressure while expecting Iran to accept unilateral demands.
“The problem is that the United States on the one hand pursues a policy of maximum pressure against our country, and on the other expects the Islamic Republic of Iran to come to the negotiating table and ultimately surrender to its unilateral demands; such an equation is impossible,” Pezeshkian said.
He said Iran had been targeted during past rounds of negotiations and warned that threats continued even as diplomatic efforts were underway.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran has been attacked twice during negotiations, and now again, while the path of dialogue is ongoing, we are witnessing military deployments and threats,” he added.
He also addressed Western concerns over Iran’s nuclear program, saying Tehran had been willing to provide assurances under international frameworks.
“They claim Iran should not obtain nuclear weapons, while they assassinated the Supreme Leader, who had issued a clear religious decree prohibiting such weapons… Iran was fully prepared in all negotiations to provide whatever global norms require to ensure the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities,” he said.
Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran would continue to pursue its scientific and nuclear development within international regulations despite pressure.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran, within the framework of international law, is ready for any dialogue, but based on its beliefs, it will never submit to force… If they speak to us with logic, dialogue is possible, but the language of threats and bullying will lead nowhere,” he said.
He added that Iran does not seek conflict and remains open to resolving disputes with regional countries through diplomacy.
“We fundamentally do not consider war and insecurity a desirable option… we are fully ready to reach understanding with Islamic countries in the region, set common rules, and resolve all differences in the Persian Gulf and beyond through dialogue,” he said.
Pezeshkian also accused the United States of using regional bases to carry out attacks on Iran.
“We do not seek any conflict with our brothers in the region, but the reality is that from American bases in some regional countries, and using their space and facilities, our schools, hospitals and infrastructure were bombed,” he said.
Iran’s joint military command said it has not carried out any attack against the United Arab Emirates in recent days.
"Iran’s armed forces have not carried out any missile or drone operations against the United Arab Emirates in recent days, and if any action had been taken, we would have announced it clearly and decisively," a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said.
“The UAE defense ministry’s report is categorically denied and has no validity,” he added.
“We warn that if any action is taken from UAE territory against Iran’s islands, ports or coasts, we will deliver a crushing and regret-inducing response,” the spokesperson said.
Iran has officially launched a new mechanism for governing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Press TV, Iran’s English-language state outlet, reported.
Vessels intending to transit the strait will receive an email from the Persian Gulf Strait Authority outlining rules and regulations for passage, the report said.
Ships are required to adjust their operations according to the framework and obtain a transit permit before crossing the Strait of Hormuz, the report added.