Iran seizes assets of 22 accused of foreign ties in in north-central province
Authorities seized the assets of 22 people in Iran’s north-central province of Semnan on Tuesday over accusations of links to hostile foreign states, judiciary-affiliated Mizan News reported.
Those targeted were accused of ties to Israel and other adversary countries and of acting against national security, according to the report.
Authorities said all assets, bank accounts and financial activities of the individuals had been identified and frozen.