Counter Terrorism Policing London is investigating an arson attack at a former synagogue in east London, police said.

Officers were called early on Tuesday after a fire at a building in Tower Hamlets. Damage was limited to a gate and lock, and no injuries were reported.

Police said initial CCTV indicated the fire was started deliberately and are treating the case as arson. No arrests have been made.

“This incident follows a number of arsons and attempted arsons targeting Jewish Londoners,” said Helen Flanagan, adding investigators are examining possible links.

Authorities said patrols would increase in the area as inquiries continue.