Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said attacks that injured three Indian nationals were unacceptable, adding that targeting civilians and infrastructure must stop.
“India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” he wrote on X.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the attacks and expressed full solidarity with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed in a post on X.
“Pakistan stands firmly with our Emirati brothers and sisters as well as with the Government of the United Arab Emirates at this difficult time,” he wrote.
He said it was essential that the ceasefire be upheld to allow space for diplomacy and called for dialogue to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.
The United Arab Emirates came under attacks from Iran’s drones and missiles on Monday, causing a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone.
Abu Dhabi “condemned in the strongest terms the renewed terrorist, unprovoked Iranian attacks targeting civilian sites and facilities.”