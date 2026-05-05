Iran’s internet blackout has entered its 67th day, deepening concerns over access to information during the war, internet monitor NetBlocks said.

“The internet blackout in Iran is now entering its 67th day… a near-total isolation from international networks,” NetBlocks said.

The group added that the shutdown “casts a veil of silence around the growing number of reported executions, denying victims visibility, accountability, and the basic right to be heard.”

Iran has faced one of the longest nationwide internet disruptions on record, with connectivity in some periods dropping to near-zero levels, severely limiting communication and independent reporting.