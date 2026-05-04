Donald Trump stopped short of saying the US-Iran ceasefire had been violated after reports of Iranian attacks near the Strait of Hormuz and in the United Arab Emirates, ABC News reported, citing a phone interview with the US president on Monday.

“(It was) not heavy firing,” Trump said when asked if the ceasefire had been violated.

“We’ll let you know. Ships are moving. You know, we moved quite a few last night -- big ones. There was no firing. I guess there has been some recently. I’m looking into it,” he added.