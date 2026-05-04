A fire at energy facilities in the UAE's Fujairah was the result of US military adventurism and Iran had no pre-planned operation to attack the site, Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported, citing a military source.

The source said the incident resulted from "US military action aimed at creating a passage for the illegal transit of ships through restricted routes in the Strait of Hormuz."

The source added that US officials should end what he described as the use of force in diplomacy and stop military adventurism in the sensitive oil region.