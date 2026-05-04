The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency cited a military source as warning that if the UAE becomes “a plaything of Israel” and takes any “unwise” action, Iran would target all Emirati interests and treat the country as “part of the Zionist regime.”
“No official threat has so far been announced by the Emiratis,” the military source told Tasnim. “But if the Emiratis become a plaything of Israel and make a wrong move, they will learn a lesson they will never forget.”
“If the UAE takes any unwise action, all its interests will become targets for Iran, and no part of Emirati facilities will be safe,” the source added.
“The UAE knows it is sitting in a very fragile glass house, and insecurity is absolute poison for it,” the source said. “If it wants to repeat the mistake of the 40-day war, we will completely abandon restraint and treat this Zionist nest as part of the Zionist regime.”