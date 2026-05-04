Republican Senator Lindsey Graham urged President Donald Trump to launch a “big, strong, painful and short” military retaliation against Iran after Tehran attacked vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and launched missiles and drones at the UAE.
Graham told The Wall Street Journal’s Alexander Ward that Iran “absolutely” violated its ceasefire with the United States, saying the attacks provided “justification to hit Iran hard to further reduce their capabilities and interference with freedom of navigation, as well as wreaking havoc on the region.”
“The actions today are inconsistent with a regime that wants a diplomatic solution,” Graham added.