The United Nations is still trying to understand US statements that the Strait of Hormuz is open, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

“There’s not much clarity at this point, but what we do not want to see is a return to outright kinetic activity in this area,” Dujarric told UN reporters.

Reports of an exchange of fire in the strait and the United Arab Emirates intercepting Iranian missiles were concerning, he said.

“We need to see a return of what has been centuries of practice of common law, which is freedom of navigation in these waters,” Dujarric said.