UAE says air defenses confronting missile threat
The United Arab Emirates said on Monday its air defense systems were responding to a missile threat, urging its citizens to remain in a safe location.
The United Arab Emirates said on Monday its air defense systems were responding to a missile threat, urging its citizens to remain in a safe location.
IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said there had been no change in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that civilian and commercial vessels would remain safe if they follow transit protocols issued by the IRGC Navy.
“There has been no change in the management process of the Strait of Hormuz,” Mohebbi said. “Any maritime movement by civilian and commercial vessels that complies with the transit protocols issued by the IRGC Navy and takes place along the designated route with coordination will be secure and safe.”
“Other maritime movements that violate the IRGC Navy’s declared principles will face serious risks. Violating vessels will be forcefully stopped.”
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday no commercial vessels or oil tankers had passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent hours, after the US military said two US-flagged commercial vessels had crossed the strait.
The IRGC also warned that ships violating its declared naval rules would face “serious risks.”
“No commercial vessels or oil tankers have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent hours, and the claims by American officials are baseless and completely false,” the IRGC public relations office said.
“Other maritime movements that contradict the declared principles of the IRGC Navy will face serious risks, and violating vessels will be forcefully stopped.”
Qatar said on Monday that an Iranian drone attack on an Emirati tanker belonging to ADNOC in the Strait of Hormuz was a breach of international law and freedom of navigation.
The Qatari foreign ministry said it “categorically rejects using the Strait of Hormuz as a pressure card” and called for it to be reopened without conditions.
South Korea said on Monday it was verifying intelligence that a South Korean-flagged vessel had been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported on Monday.
A spokesperson for South Korean shipper HMM says a fire broke out in the engine room of one of its bulk carriers in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the cause of the blaze was still under investigation.
There were no reports of casualties or injuries, Reuters quoted him as saying.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox News that the United States had “absolute control” of the Strait of Hormuz and was opening up the waterway.
Bessent added that the United States was “firing only when fired upon.”
He also said President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had discussed Iran in their phone calls.