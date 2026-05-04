IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said there had been no change in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that civilian and commercial vessels would remain safe if they follow transit protocols issued by the IRGC Navy.

“There has been no change in the management process of the Strait of Hormuz,” Mohebbi said. “Any maritime movement by civilian and commercial vessels that complies with the transit protocols issued by the IRGC Navy and takes place along the designated route with coordination will be secure and safe.”

“Other maritime movements that violate the IRGC Navy’s declared principles will face serious risks. Violating vessels will be forcefully stopped.”