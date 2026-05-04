Iran says no vessels passed Hormuz, rejects US military's claim
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday no commercial vessels or oil tankers had passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent hours, after the US military said two US-flagged commercial vessels had crossed the strait.
The IRGC also warned that ships violating its declared naval rules would face “serious risks.”
“No commercial vessels or oil tankers have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent hours, and the claims by American officials are baseless and completely false,” the IRGC public relations office said.
“Other maritime movements that contradict the declared principles of the IRGC Navy will face serious risks, and violating vessels will be forcefully stopped.”
South Korea said on Monday it was verifying intelligence that a South Korean-flagged vessel had been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported on Monday.
A spokesperson for South Korean shipper HMM says a fire broke out in the engine room of one of its bulk carriers in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the cause of the blaze was still under investigation.
There were no reports of casualties or injuries, Reuters quoted him as saying.
Two US-flagged merchant vessels successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz as US Navy guided-missile destroyers operated in the Persian Gulf under Project Freedom to support efforts to restore commercial shipping, US Central Command said on Monday.
US forces are assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping, CENTCOM said in a post on X.
The two vessels were safely continuing their journey after passing through the strait, CENTCOM added.