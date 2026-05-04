South Korea checking report of ship attack in Hormuz - report
South Korea said on Monday it was verifying intelligence that a South Korean-flagged vessel had been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported on Monday.
A spokesperson for South Korean shipper HMM says a fire broke out in the engine room of one of its bulk carriers in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the cause of the blaze was still under investigation.
There were no reports of casualties or injuries, Reuters quoted him as saying.