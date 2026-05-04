South Korea said on Monday it was verifying intelligence that a South Korean-flagged vessel had been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported on Monday.

A ​spokesperson for South Korean shipper HMM says a ​fire broke out in the ​engine room of one of its bulk carriers in the Strait of ​Hormuz, adding that the cause ​of the blaze was still under ‌investigation.

There were no reports of casualties or injuries, Reuters quoted him as saying.