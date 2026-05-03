Sen. Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the United States is now in “many respects, a much worse position” on Iran and questioned whether Donald Trump has a coherent strategy.

Speaking to This Week on Sunday, Reed said the government in Tehran is “probably more hostile and fanatical” than before and warned that key issues, including nuclear material, remain unresolved.

“I don’t believe the President has a plan,” he said, calling the approach “impulsive” and driven “day to day” rather than by a considered strategy.

Reed also said briefings he has attended suggest the US military is “certainly positioned for strikes,” but criticized what he described as an absence of planning at the top.

He described recent US actions as a “tactical demonstration of prowess” that has failed to deliver the strategic outcome the president had outlined.