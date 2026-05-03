Donald Trump said he had reviewed Iran’s latest proposal and found it unacceptable, Israel’s Kan News reported on Sunday, citing an interview with the US president.

“It’s not acceptable to me. I’ve studied it, I’ve studied everything — it’s not acceptable,” Kan News quoted Trump as saying in a brief phone interview.

Trump added that the campaign is going “great.”

He said that “the Iranians want to make a deal, but I’m not satisfied with what they’ve offered,” adding that “there are things I can’t agree to.”