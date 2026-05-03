Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said President Donald Trump should “finish the job” in Iran and resume military strikes if Tehran continues to be “provocative.”

Graham told the Financial Times that the United States needed to “open up the strait” and should do “whatever combination of events is necessary to start the flow” of ships.

“Between the blockade, which has been brilliantly executed, and letting Iran know that Kharg Island is in play, hopefully that will create some deterrence,” Graham said, referring to Iran’s oil export hub.

“If it doesn’t, (we need to) just stand up to Iran, don’t let them get away with blackmailing the world,” he added.