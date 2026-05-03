Iran’s foreign ministry dismissed an Al Jazeera report that said Tehran’s proposal to the United States included Iran’s return to enrichment at 3.6% under a “zero-storage principle,” saying the 14-point plan was focused only on ending the war.

“I once again emphasize that Iran’s 14-point proposal is focused exclusively on ending the war,” foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told state television.

“Therefore, none of the issues addressed by some media have any place in our proposal,” he added.

“In the current circumstances, we do not have nuclear negotiations,” he said.