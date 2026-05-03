Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said on Sunday that the longer the Iran war continues, the greater the risks of higher inflation and economic damage, limiting how much guidance the Fed should give on rate policy.

“I don't feel comfortable signaling that a rate cut is in the cards. You know, we might be in worse scenarios, we might have to go the other direction,” Kashkari said on CBS’s Face the Nation program.

Kashkari said he was “very focused” on the war’s impact on inflation and economic demand amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.