US Senator Lindsey Graham told the Financial Times that President Donald Trump should resume military action against Iran if it does not change course.

“If it doesn’t, just stand up to Iran,” Graham said, adding the United States should “finish the job” if Tehran remains “provocative.”

He said Washington should take stronger steps to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. “We have the capability to increase ship flow,” he said, adding the United States should do “whatever combination of events is necessary” to restore shipping and “take the leverage away from Iran.”

Graham also backed continued pressure, saying the blockade had been “brilliantly executed” and could help deter Iran if combined with the threat of further action.

The remarks come weeks into a fragile ceasefire in a war that has disrupted global energy supplies and driven up fuel prices, with no agreement yet reached to end the conflict.