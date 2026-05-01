US President Donald Trump said Iran’s leadership had been largely eliminated and claimed the United States was “winning,” as he criticized Tehran for failing to agree to a deal during a rally in Florida on Friday.

“And we’re discussing - I spoke to him today. We’re discussing. It’s a little hard to figure out who their leaders are. Frankly, their leaders are gone. The first set is gone, the second set is gone. Khomeini is gone, and they were evil people. They killed 42,000 protesters — 42,000 in a period of two weeks," Trump said.

“But we have to get this done, and we’re really doing well. We’re just winning. If it were a fight, they’d stop — you know that expression. It’s true. But they’re not coming through with the kind of deal that we have to have, and we’re going to get this thing done properly. We’re not going to leave early and then have the problem arise again in three years," he added.